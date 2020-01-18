Watch: This 40-foot-tall iron and mesh map of India has been installed at Shaheen Bagh
Art and installations have become expressions of dissent at ground zero of CAA-NPR-NRC protests.
With Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh having become the ground zero of protests against the Citizenship Act in the capital, several artworks and installations are beginning to appear on the site. From postcards and elaborate posters to a mock detention camp, and a mini replica of India Gate inscribed with the names of those who have died nationwide during the protests, dissent is seeing diverse expressions.
The videos and images above and below show a 40-foot-tall map of India that has been installed as of January 17, before and after its erection at the venue. The iron and mesh wire piece is inscribed with the words “Hum bharat ke log CAA-NPR-NRC nahi maante (We, the people of India, reject the CAA-NPR-NRC)”.
Also in the works (bottom), is a 500-metre -long piece of cloth being painted with images, symbols and slogans of protest, which demonstrators will carry during marches.