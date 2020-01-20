Viral Video Watch: After a long, hard think, this cat took a daring swipe at a dog All that deliberation, only to be frightened away at the first response. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago That cat was thinking really hard if she wanted to fuck with the dog or not pic.twitter.com/9Z9OGQCLBR— MB (@babyitsmb) January 19, 2020 Also watch (Some) dogs do love cats, after all, as this video proves Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video Cats Dogs Read Comments Print