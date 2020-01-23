At the Kolkata Literary Meet on Wednesday, January 22, students of a leftist party took their CAA-NPR-NRC protests to a panel discussion featuring BJP MP and columnist Swapan Dasgupta and Visva Bharati University vice-chanellor Bidyut Chakrabarty. The discussion was titled “Awakening Bharat Mata.”

The students, who were seated among the audience, stood up and shouted slogans, yelling for the panel members to “go back” and condemning them. The demonstrating students were immediately confronted by security personnel at the venue, and escorted out, while the moderator asked them not to protest during the event.

Dasgupta recently claimed that he was locked in a room at Visva Bharati University in Santiniketan and surrounded by a “mob” of students. He was there to give a talk in support of the Citizenship Act.

Also read

Citizenship Act: BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta claims he was held hostage by a ‘mob’ at Visva Bharati