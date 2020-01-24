A boy of Malaysian origin, Muhammad Haryz Nadzim, living in the United Kingdom, recently became Mensa society’s youngest current member, with an IQ of 142 on the Stanford-Binet IQ test. Mensa is the largest and oldest international high IQ society in the world. Their membership rules require an IQ in the top two percent of the population, says the Mensa website.

Nadzim received an invitation to the society after meeting a consultant psychologist and being assigned a score of 142 on the Stanford-Binet intelligence test. The youngest-ever member of he society was aged two years and four months at the time of joining. Clips of the toddler posted on social media show him reading fluently, doing quick mental maths and explaining scientific concepts like rain formation (videos above and below).

However, despite his genius, Nadzim is “very much your typical three-year-old”, his mother Nur Anira Asyikin told CNN. “He really loves painting and reading books, really anything arts and crafts. He loves playing with Legos and Play Doh especially.”

“We are so proud and happy for Haryz,” added Asyikin of her son, who is also seen indulging in “typical” toddler activities like singing nursery rhymes (below). “He’s not only good at academics, but he’s just like other children who loves playing and growing up. We know he will give so much back to society in the future.”

