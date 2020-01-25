Watch: Journalist Deepak Chaurasia alleges assault at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protest site
Delhi Police has filed a case under laws relating to ‘voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery,’ against unknown persons.
Journalist Deepak Chaurasia, of television channel News Nation has alleged that he was subjected to treatment no less than “mob lynching” when he and a cameraman visited the CAA protest site Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Sh
In a video Chaurasia posted on twitter (above), a group of people is seen to surround him, asking him to stop. A separate video also shows the cameraman accompanying him apparently being surrounded by a crowd.
Delhi Police has filed a case under laws relating to “voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery” and “common intension” against unknown persons at the Shaheen Bagh police station, said a senior police officer.
Also watch
‘Did Modi have this answer pre-written?’: Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at news anchor Deepak Chaurasia
Did Narendra Modi have the questions for his News Nation interview beforehand? Watch this video