Journalist Deepak Chaurasia, of television channel News Nation has alleged that he was subjected to treatment no less than “mob lynching” when he and a cameraman visited the CAA protest site Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Sh

In a video Chaurasia posted on twitter (above), a group of people is seen to surround him, asking him to stop. A separate video also shows the cameraman accompanying him apparently being surrounded by a crowd.

Delhi Police has filed a case under laws relating to “voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery” and “common intension” against unknown persons at the Shaheen Bagh police station, said a senior police officer.

