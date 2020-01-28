Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah on Tuesday morning tweeted a video of his party’s Delhi MPs reporting on the supposedly deplorable condition of Delhi schools.

अरविंद केजरीवाल जी आपने मुझे दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा संचालित स्कूल देखने के लिए बुलाया था। कल दिल्ली भाजपा के आठों सांसद अलग-अलग स्कूल में गए और देखिए इनका क्या हाल है...



इनकी बदहाली ने आपकी ‘शिक्षा की क्रांति’ के दावों की पोल खोल दी।



अब आपको दिल्ली की जनता को जवाब देना होगा... pic.twitter.com/gjzgaix2rA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2020

The Aam Aadmi Party, however, conducted a press conference on the same day and refuted the video posted by Shah and the investigations conducted by the BJP MPs (top). The press conference was conducted by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Here are a few of the videos that were posted by the BJP parliamentarians.