Appearing in an interview with media organisation Scoopwhoop, BJP leader and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari – who is a potential candidate for chief ministership of Delhi were his party to win the Assembly elections on February 8 – had an extraordinary reaction when asked to justify fellow party member – and Minister of State for Finance – Anurag Thakur’s ‘goli maaro’ call to supporters.

While campaigning for a BJP candidate in the Delhi Assembly elections, Thakur had led the crowd with the slogan “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko,” a chant inciting listeners to shoot “traitors to the country”. The incident led the minister to be banned from campaigning for three days.

When Manoj Tiwari was asked to comment on the incident by Scoopwhoop anchor Samdish Bhatia, he said it looked like the minister was asking the audience for suggestions. Immediately afterwards, he broke into laughter.