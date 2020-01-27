Watch: Union minister Anurag Thakur leads ‘goli maaro saalon ko’ slogans at rally
The Minister of State for Finance was addressing a gathering in support of a BJP candidate in the Delhi Assembly elections.
The Minister of State for Finance, the BJP’s Anurag Thakur, was seen leading a crowd with the slogan “Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko,” a chant inciting listeners to shoot “traitors to the country”, with an expletive thrown in.
This slogan has been heard at numerous pro-Citizenship Act and Bharatiya Janata Party rallies in the country, with even young children being made to say it. BJP leader Kapil Mishra, now also a candidate in the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 8, was caught on camera shouting the slogan.
According to reports, Thakur was later joined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the same election rally, which was held in Rithala, Delhi, in support of the BJP candidate Manish Chowdhury.
