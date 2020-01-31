A teenaged shooter fired a pistol at peaceful protestors in front of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Thursday, injuring one student. Television channel Republic TV initially reported that a protestor who had gone rogue was the culprit, but once the information was proven to be incorrect, the channel changed its stance, pinning the blame of the shooter’s radicalisation on the anti-Citizenship Act protests in New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area.

“What happened today should be a wake-up call for all those who silently allowed over forty days of provocation in Shaheen Bagh,” said anchor Arnab Goswami. “This is a dangerous fallout and consequence of non-stop provocation.”