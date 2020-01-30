‘Guns are being brandished in the national capital, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal are supporting it.’

For a good half and hour or more @republic TV and their reporter @aishkapoor passed off the shooter as the ‘real face of anti-CAA’ protests. pic.twitter.com/QrMkeiT5Kr — Jaskirat Singh Bawa (@JaskiratSB) January 30, 2020

A man who called himself Rambhakt Gopal – subsequently identified by Delhi Police as Ram Bhagat Gopal Sharma – brandished a gun and fired at a Jamia Milia Islamia student outside the university.

The shooter’s Facebook page revealed him to be opposed to Shaheen Bagh (an indefinite sit-in in Delhi opposing the Citizenship Act) and other anti-CAA protests. During his attempts to live-stream the Jamia incident, he also wrote “Shaheen Bagh, game over.”

However, television channel Republic TV claimed that Gopal was an “anti-CAA protestor”. A studio announcer also alleged that “Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal are supporting it [the violence]”. The channel also repeatedly ran text that read “Jamia protester uses gun,” and “Vacate Shaheen Bagh now.”

Although the channel modified this narrative some time later, it did not issue a retraction.

“How much violence do we have to watch and how much inconvenience do people need to keep facing.”@republic TV anchor portraying the shooter as an anti-CAA protester seeking attention. pic.twitter.com/04FuxKlN32 — Jaskirat Singh Bawa (@JaskiratSB) January 30, 2020

Double down on the ask “vacate Shaheen Bagh Now”. pic.twitter.com/85gWaLIoqa — Vasundhara Singh Sirnate (@vsirnate) January 30, 2020

