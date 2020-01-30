Watch: Republic TV calls Jamia shooter ‘anti-CAA protestor’, blames Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal
The channel ran this version for more than half an hour and did not retract it afterwards.
A man who called himself Rambhakt Gopal – subsequently identified by Delhi Police as Ram Bhagat Gopal Sharma – brandished a gun and fired at a Jamia Milia Islamia student outside the university.
The shooter’s Facebook page revealed him to be opposed to Shaheen Bagh (an indefinite sit-in in Delhi opposing the Citizenship Act) and other anti-CAA protests. During his attempts to live-stream the Jamia incident, he also wrote “Shaheen Bagh, game over.”
However, television channel Republic TV claimed that Gopal was an “anti-CAA protestor”. A studio announcer also alleged that “Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal are supporting it [the violence]”. The channel also repeatedly ran text that read “Jamia protester uses gun,” and “Vacate Shaheen Bagh now.”
Although the channel modified this narrative some time later, it did not issue a retraction.
