On Thursday, January 30, an armed assailant fired at students at a CAA-NPR-NRC protest march at Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi, injuring one. Following this, protests continued in the area.

In clips from the same day (above), protestors are seen attempting to topple police barricades and wheel them away, while something of a scuffle breaks amidst the crowd.

Scuffles erupt during anti-CAA protest in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/fSKVu9GwEC — RT (@RT_com) February 1, 2020

Also watch

Police manhandle protestors at Jamia after a shooter fired at students earlier in the day

Also read

‘Hate speech to hate crime’: Newspapers link Jamia shooting to BJP leaders’ remarks on CAA protests