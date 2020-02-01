Watch: When police barricades were nearly toppled during anti-CAA protest at Jamia Milia
Student protests continued through the day, after an armed assailant had shot at a student protestor.
On Thursday, January 30, an armed assailant fired at students at a CAA-NPR-NRC protest march at Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi, injuring one. Following this, protests continued in the area.
In clips from the same day (above), protestors are seen attempting to topple police barricades and wheel them away, while something of a scuffle breaks amidst the crowd.
Also watch
Police manhandle protestors at Jamia after a shooter fired at students earlier in the day
Also read
‘Hate speech to hate crime’: Newspapers link Jamia shooting to BJP leaders’ remarks on CAA protests