Watch: First Indian-American reality TV show 'Family Karma' features immigrant families in Miami

'Family Karma' follows the lives of seven Indian American friends (and their families) in Miami, Florida, who grew up together in the same immigrant community.

Customs and culture collide with Miami's modern social scene when #FamilyKarma premieres Sunday, March 8! pic.twitter.com/gctPEq3GnE— Bravo (@BravoTV) January 28, 2020