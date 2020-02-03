#ShaheenBagh Motihari Bihar. Armed goons of RSS which ideology only endorses hatred assaulted peaceful protestors,including women’s and children’s. this is not the India for which Gandhi and our elders fought for, this is Modi's new India. pic.twitter.com/dgKIwUDfQ6 — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) February 2, 2020

A sit-in led by women and children against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Motihari, Bihar, was attacked at midnight, on February 2-3.

The protestors have named the sit-in “Shaheen Bagh” after the 50-day women’s protest in New Delhi, that inspired the Motihari chapter.

Clips from the area show a mob of men charging at the peaceful protest with sticks and stones, shouting angrily. According to eyewitnesses, two women were seriously injured in the attack.

In the footage, a man can be heard on the loudspeaker pleading, “Hum haath jod ke keh rahe hai, please ruk jaiye [We plead with you, please stop].”

Another video from Motihar, Bihar. RSS men attacked the women protesters. pic.twitter.com/a70FFI3Yme — Nasir Amaan ناصر امان (@mdnasir094) February 2, 2020

These videos are from Motihari,BiharThey call there protest site as Shaheen bagh.Nearly at 8pm right wing goons entered the protest site with rods and sticks and were beating the protesters. Police reached and dispersed all of them and police was not letting people get out homes pic.twitter.com/imSldOi5pX — कbiर🇮🇳 (@Mumbaichamulgaa) February 2, 2020

Also read

Protest watch: ‘Every bagh can be Shaheen Bagh,’ says Bhim Army chief at Delhi protest site



Shaheen Bagh-like protests to oppose CAA now come up in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar



The Art of Resistance: Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has turned into an open air art gallery