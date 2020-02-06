Take a look at Karnataka's first Automatic Railway Coach Washing Plant installed at Bengaluru City Railway Station.



Reducing water, cost, time & manpower required, the plant paves the way for clean coaches for passengers in an efficient & eco-friendly manner. pic.twitter.com/nKb52ZTFXg — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 5, 2020

Bengaluru City Railway Station has become the first in Karnataka to receive an Automatic Railway Coach Washing Plant, commissioned at the station by India’s South Western Railway (SWR). The facility will enable automatic cleaning of train exteriors, similar to a drive-through car wash, as seen in the video above.

SWR’s general manager Ajay Kumar Singh said this is the first time that the plant is being set up for SWR coaches. “Manual cleaning of coaches is time-consuming and labour intensive and needs more water,” he explained. “While around 1,500 litres of water is used to clean one coach in the conventional system, the new system needs only 250 litres. It barely uses 15% of freshwater and the utilised quantity of water gets recycled.”