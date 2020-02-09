Meanwhile Sudhir Chaudhury has taken the exit polls personally and has resorted to insulting and taunting the Delhi voters. (video via @Rofl_Gujarati ) pic.twitter.com/jkTeWrQkSE — SamSays (@samjawed65) February 9, 2020

An angry Sudhir Chaudhary, television channel Zee News’s unabashedly BJP-friendly anchor, lashed out at voters in Delhi after exit poll results for the Assembly elections were declared on Saturday evening. The exit poll results showed a clear majority for Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party. Chaudhary is a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Delhi residents do not care about the Balakot air strikes, Ram Temple in Ayodhya, or revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status,” Chaudhary ranted. “They don’t even care about the country being fragmented into bits. They only care about their local struggles and not about bigger issues of national importance.”

He added, “People of Delhi are lazy. They only want to share their viewpoints via their smartphones and do not want to come out to vote.”

A video of the anchor’s monologue has gone viral on social media. It also prompted many Twitter users to post witty and hilarious memes.

