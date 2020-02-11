Aspiring Afghani models are rocking Kabul's streets in the first-ever public fashion show. pic.twitter.com/DYhsrIUqL8 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 9, 2020

The first ever public street fashion show to be held in Kabul, Afghanistan took place on January 23, 2020. Previously, fashion shows were held indoors and without public access.

Organiser Ajmal Haqiqi said that similar shows will be held in other provinces to promote Afghani culture. “This is cultural work, and has a peace message and has an intimacy message,” said Haqiqi.

The 30 models, of whom five were women, also included one child. The models wore outfits representing different customs and traditions from every province of the country.

“We have fear in our heart, but we want the government to allow us to do our work independently,” said Yalda Jamalzada, a female model.

