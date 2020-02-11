Numerous students of Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia University have been seriously injured during a police crackdown upon their anti-CAA protest march to Parliament Street on February 10. According to India Today, a doctor at Jamia Health Centre, where injured students were taken, said, “More than 10 female students have been hit on their private parts. We have found blunt injuries and some have been hit in a way that we had to shift them to Al Shifa because injuries are serious in nature.”

Height of brutality unleashed by the Police in Jamia today....Even a physically handicapped student was not spared....No words!!!! #JamiaProtests #JamiaMilliaIslamia pic.twitter.com/AoJSSnigDD — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) February 10, 2020

The police stopped students roughly two kilometres from the university, asking them to go back. An altercation broke out (video below) when protestors refused, and attempted to circumvent the barricades.

Another student recounted that a policewoman removed her burqa and hit her. “I have been hit on my private parts by cops with boots,” she said. “One of the female cops took off my Burkha and hit me on my private parts with a lathi.”

Hundreds of injured/unconscious Jamia students admitted to the Ansari Health Center & Holy Family Hospital.Many being taken to Al Shifa hospital now.Jamia students need help.Time to reach out to them.#JamiaProtests pic.twitter.com/y1T8vSOavM — Bushra Khanum بشریٰ خانم (@bushrakhanum86) February 10, 2020