Delhi elections: This parody shows how Arvind Kejriwal single-handedly took on four BJP stalwarts Despite a massive campaign by the BJP, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly elections with 62 seats out of 70.