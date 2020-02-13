Around the Web Watch: The plane’s wings and body have merged in Airbus’s new aircraft design Flight tests have been carried out at an undisclosed location in France. Scroll Staff An hour ago Airbus reveals a plane design that blends the wing and body. Maveric, a 3.2-meter-wide technology demonstrator, has been carrying out flight tests at an undisclosed location in France https://t.co/oHZwNzhPfX pic.twitter.com/N8cc7faSFj— Reuters (@Reuters) February 12, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Airbus planes Read Comments Print