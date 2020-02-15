Play 'Just a jam session,' an instrumental shared by Sherpa in 2013.

Indian rock band Parikrama lost its lead guitarist and founding member Sonam Sherpa on Thursday, February 14 when he suffered a cardiac arrest in his hometown of Kalimpong in West Bengal.

Nitin Malik, vocalist of the band formed in 1991 told The Indian Express, “At this point, we have very limited information because Sonam was out of town. Apparently, he had a heart attack this morning. I can confirm that he didn’t have any heart condition.”

“He was in fact very health conscious in the last ten years,” added Malik. “He was eating right and sleeping right. He was really taking good care of himself. He had started exercising recently as well and lost a lot of weight. He was trying to be as fit as possible.”

Numerous fans and musicians mourned Sherpa’s death on social media, and many spoke of the band’s formative influence on India’s independent rock music scene.

Below are some of Parikrama’s songs through the years, interviews with Sherpa, and tributes from musicians and fans on social media, including one from a boy who was learning to play the guitar with Sherpa.

My son Uday was learning to play the Guitar from Sonam ... this is his tribute to him @parikrama #SonamSherpa pic.twitter.com/jCVFdxQ0Qa — Rahul Nanda (@rahulpedia) February 14, 2020

Play

Play

Play

Sonamla, we were all blessed to have you in our lives. You touched many of us in your special way and inspired many to the world of music. Your legacy will continue. Keep rocking Sonam Sherpa @parikrama @TheDarjChron pic.twitter.com/MOZtPRDVTz — Tshering W Sherpa (@TsheringWSherpa) February 14, 2020

Play

For people who are familiar with the Indian Rock scene, followed Parikrama and attended I-Rock and various rock concerts, know that Sonam Sherpa was a colossal head in Indian Rock scene. His death is a massive blow. A legend Indeed! Take a bow. Rest in Music 🎸🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/ghTbdCMFxC — Pawan Kulkarni (@moronicdiaries) February 14, 2020

Eternal rocker awesome guitarist and a lovely guy #SonamSherpa has gone into the light ... will remember the jams and the hang outs @parikrama pic.twitter.com/7hU2a8Avv1 — Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) February 14, 2020

A true Indian legend has passed on. #SonamSherpa was more than a guitar-player. He was a pioneer, a teacher and an inspiration to so many. He was also a good friend and always humble despite his brilliance and popularity.



Heartbroken. Truly, truly heartbroken. :( https://t.co/kWzh6tsvQL — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 14, 2020