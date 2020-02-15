#WATCH – Bajrang Dal activists create ruckus on #ValentinesDay; chase couples away at Ahmedabad river front, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/JEoPLV6QMg — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 14, 2020

On Valentine’s Day, February 14, members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad caused mayhem in public spaces in several cities, apparently opposing ‘Valentine’s Day culture.’

In Nagpur, Madhya Pradesh, workers took out rallies shouting “Valentine Day murdabad.” According to reports, they also burnt red stuffed toys and hearts in protest.

The Gujarat chapter of these anti-Valentine’s Day protests, however, had a more aggressive tone. Videos (above and below) show members chasing away couples spending time together in parks and on a riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Several Bajrang Dal activists were taken into preventive custody when they tried to take out a rally against Valentine’s Day celebrations at Neredmet, Telangana.

In Hyderabad, Telangana, organisation members were seen destroying a mall’s property (video below), including Valentine’s Day installations in the Gachibowli area. No arrests have been made there so far.

Ice cold. No Smile. Saffron Kurta. Hockey Sticks. Came from Bajrang Dal. No chance by the Hoes. Couples have families. Dripping in sauce. Sauce on spill. Killer. Winner. Baller. Madness incoming. Valentines aren't ready. Bajrang Dal FC we Feast. JAY SHREE RAM ⛳⛳ pic.twitter.com/g94jzSqkei — Stan Gooner 🔴 (@KAVIRAJAFC) February 14, 2020

Bajrang dal workers vandalize shops in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area (hitech City). The state police, which was so proactive in curbing anti-CAA/NRC protests, couldn't prevent vandalism from anti-social elements. Video courtesy: @Asifyarrkhan pic.twitter.com/TH6WLYZXiH — Yunus Lasania (@lasaniayunus) February 14, 2020