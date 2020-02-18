Around the Web Watch: This couple got married on the stage at ‘Chennai’s Shaheen Bagh’ CAA protest in Washermenpet After a short marriage ceremony, the couple read out the preamble to the Constitution of India and rejoined the protest crowd. Scroll Staff An hour ago Couple get married at thr #ChennaiShaheenBagh protest. The couple decided to get married at the protest venue as all their relatives and friends are in #CAAProtest 17 - 2 - 2020 நண்பகல் 12 மணி வண்ணார்பேட்டையில் CAA எதிராக போராட்டக் களத்தில் நடைபெற்ற திருமணம். pic.twitter.com/TAHqbn6BjJ— Aᴜᴛᴏ ᴋᴀʙᴇᴇʀ (@Autokabeer) February 17, 2020 Also watch Police crackdown at Chennai’s anti-CAA protest fuels demonstrations across Tamil Nadu Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chennai Shaheen Bagh Marriage CAA Protests Citizenship Act Read Comments Print