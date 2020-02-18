Deepfake video replaces original ‘Back to the Future’ actors with Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr
Iron Man and Spider-Man from the movies in new avatars.
Also watch
Understanding ‘deepfake’ videos – and why you should care about them
What would have happened had the Apollo 11 moon landing failed? Watch this deepfake video
Guess who the victim of this deepfake video is – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself
Read
Deepfake videos aren’t just tools for harassment – they could undermine trust in society