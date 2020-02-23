*We will encounter activist @AmulyaLeona if she is released on bail* #SriRamSene leader Sanjeev Maradi in #Ballari today.

My request to state govt is not to grant her bail. If she is released on bail. We will only encounter her. And will give reward of Rs. 10 lakh. pic.twitter.com/Vui0CPCcaq — Imran Khan (@keypadguerilla) February 22, 2020

Sanjeev Maradi, a leader of the right-wing Hindu group Sri Ram Sene, has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone who kills student activist Amulya Leone. Leona was arrested on February 20 on charges of sedition after she shouted “Pakistan zindabad” at a public rally in Bengaluru. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi was also present at the rally.

“I request the government to not grant bail to Leona. If she is released, we will encounter her, or give a Rs 10-lakh reward to anyone who kills her,” Maradi was quoted as saying after being caught on camera issuing his threat.