Watch: Schoolchildren danced to an unsuitable song before Donald Trump’s arrival in Ahmedabad
The United States’ President Donald Trump is spending two days in India, his visit spread over Ahmedabad, Agra, and New Delhi.
Right before the United States’ President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad, schoolchildren were made to stage a dance performance near the city’s airport. A video was posted by news agency ANI. The bizarre choice of song, however, did not go unnoticed on social media.
The schoolchildren danced to the song titled Shaitan ka Saala from the movie Housefull 4. The song used in the performance evoked diverse reactions on Twitter.