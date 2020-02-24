#WATCH Gujarat: A group of school children perform near Ahmedabad airport, ahead of the arrival of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/3Ju8xVUDAf — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Right before the United States’ President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad, schoolchildren were made to stage a dance performance near the city’s airport. A video was posted by news agency ANI. The bizarre choice of song, however, did not go unnoticed on social media.

The schoolchildren danced to the song titled Shaitan ka Saala from the movie Housefull 4. The song used in the performance evoked diverse reactions on Twitter.

Lyrics of the song:



Shaitan Ka Saala

Raawan ne hai paala



Gore se gore ka munh karta hoon kaala

Khud ki Diwali aur auron ka diwala

Bala Bala chichori pathshala

Bala Bala keeda of the naala



Khaata hoon main murga daal ke masala

Garibon ke munh se main cheenu main niwala https://t.co/J9TJAiqad5 — Rohan Venkat (@RohanV) February 24, 2020

Kids are dancing to "Shaitan ka saala"

Whoever approved this is a national hero 😂 https://t.co/ejpYaGveUy — Anisha Dutta (@A2D2_) February 24, 2020

Shaitan ka saala is your choice of song to welcome @realDonaldTrump? https://t.co/F9wE5i9a0e — ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ (@akdwaaz) February 24, 2020