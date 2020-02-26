@DelhiPolice अगर आप इस तरह से समाज की रक्षा करेंगे, तो आपसे कौन बचाएगा इंसानियत को?

Police requested not to unnecessarily spread photos provocating violence. How do we react to such heinous acts?

Stop pretending state machinery is unbiased. #DelhiViolencepic.twitter.com/vU9pjoEUSS — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) February 24, 2020

Footage (above and below) from violence in North East Delhi that has been continuing for three days shows police personnel surrounding injured protestors and hitting them with batons.

Policemen can also be heard taunting them with slogans of “Azaadi,” which have become a staple at anti-CAA protests around the country. The injured, lying on the ground, can be heard being made to sing the national anthem.

The videos above and below have been verified by the fact-checking website Alt News as originating from Kardam Puri in Shahdara, Delhi on February 24. The fact-check includes an account from one of the victims seen, and an aerial shot of the same incident (bottom).

