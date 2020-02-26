A very painful video of Rahul Solanki’s father. The hospital has not yet handed over his son’s body. He is urging the Govt to do more. Please watch. pic.twitter.com/xwt4v5ReMq — Vijayta Lalwani (@VijaytaL) February 26, 2020

“He had stepped out of the house to buy milk for tea and ended up getting shot.” This is what Rahul Solanki’s father said after his son was killed in the extreme violence raging in Delhi since Sunday (video above). Solanki was hit by a bullet on Monday afternoon.

Solanki’s father also alleged that his son’s corpse has not been handed over to him yet. “Why are they troubling us?” he said, “why are they delaying the post mortem?”

Talking about the situation in the area, he said that there aren’t enough policemen to contain the violence. “The rioters are winning,’” he said. “The government and the administration are doing nothing.”