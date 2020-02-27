Delhi violence: Residents come together to collect burnt Qurans near North East Delhi mosque
A mosque was set on fire in Delhi’s Ashok Nagar.
A mosque was set on fire in Ashok Nagar, North East Delhi on February 25, the third day of violence, The Wire reported.
In footage from Wednesday, February 26, people in the affected area were seen gathering pages from copies of the Quran that were burnt in the fire (vide above).
