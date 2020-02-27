#WATCH Haryana Minister Ranjit Chautala on #DelhiViolence: Dange toh hote rahe hain. Pehle bhi hote rahe hain, aisa nahi hai. Jab Indira Gandhi ka assassination hua, toh puri Delhi jalti rahi. Yeh toh part of life hai, jo hote rehte hain. pic.twitter.com/b2zeJRbfmp — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020

Haryana Assembly Minister Ranjit Chautala on Thursday dismissed the violence in Delhi as trivial. “Violence is a part of life,’ he said in a statement to news agency ANI. “It has happened previously also. It’s not new.”

“When Indira Gandhi was assassinated, entire Delhi was burning,” he added. “This keeps happening.” he added.

Son of the former political leader Devi Lal, Chautala is an Independent MLA supporting the BJP in the state.