Watch: Haryana Minister Ranjit Chautala says violence is ‘part of life, riots keep taking place’
‘When Indira Gandhi was assassinated, entire Delhi was burning. This keeps happening.’
Haryana Assembly Minister Ranjit Chautala on Thursday dismissed the violence in Delhi as trivial. “Violence is a part of life,’ he said in a statement to news agency ANI. “It has happened previously also. It’s not new.”
“When Indira Gandhi was assassinated, entire Delhi was burning,” he added. “This keeps happening.” he added.
Son of the former political leader Devi Lal, Chautala is an Independent MLA supporting the BJP in the state.