Britain’s Prince Harry and singer Jon @BonJovi recreated one of the Beatles’ best-known album covers, walking across the zebra crossing outside Abbey Road recording studios in London https://t.co/8d8NC1Ledz pic.twitter.com/x9Ev3Gnayo — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) February 28, 2020

Britain’s Prince Harry and singer Jon Bon Jovi recreated one of the Beatles’ most iconic images, from the 1969 album Abbey Road. They were seen walking across the zebra crossing outside Abbey Road recording studios in North London.

Numerous fans and artists have recreated the album cover over the years, strolling across the pedestrian crossing. The two were led by a military veteran in a wheelchair. Bon Jovi also told Reuters he had a lot of respect for the royals, “I just want to give them a hug.”

Before the Abbey Road picture, a video (below) of the two wearing headphones in a recording room at Abbey Road Studios was posted on the Instagram page of Harry and his wife Meghan. Bon Jovi was seen strumming a guitar before they both leaned into the mike to sing.

Also watch

How The Beatles created the iconic album art for ‘Abbey Road’



Also read

Kerala: Police in Kannur recreate Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ cover to promote road safety



‘Abbey Road’: The album that marked the end of the Beatles 50 years ago