The police in Kerala’s Kannavam town in Kannur have recreated the famous cover of The Beatles’ 1969 album Abbey Road to raise awareness on road safety.

Abbey Road’s album cover featured the four members of the English band walking across a zebra crossing outside Abbey Road Studios, where the band recorded several of their albums.

Kannur District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali on Thursday shared a photo of four people imitating the album cover, dubbing them “Kannur’s Beatles”. “Initiative taken by the Station House Officer (SHO) at Kannavam Police Station, collaborating with local artists to promote road safety in a remote part of the district,” Ali tweeted. “Good work.”

Several users applauded the initiative and said it was worth replicating. One Twitter user said it seemed like a “dangerous gimmick”. “Left wondering just how many accidents will this cause.”