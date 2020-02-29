‘I thank the Delhi government’: Kanhaiya Kumar on sanction for prosecuting him in JNU sedition case
Kumar said he hopes that a speedy trial will show the people of the country ‘how sedition laws are misused for political benefit.’
A 2016 event at Jawaharlal Nehru University saw a sedition case filed against then-president of the Students’ Union Kanhaiya Kumar. On February 28, Delhi government under Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party gave the sanction, which was being delayed so far, for Kumar’s prosecution in a fast-track court for sedition charges.
Speaking to NDTV (above), Kumar said “I don’t want to go into any argument. I simply want to thank the Delhi government for taking this decision. I know that nothing I said was against the nation, and I want the courts to decide on this matter. A court trial must replace the television studios that sit and carry out media trials, so that the country can find out how sedition laws are misused for political gains.”
Also read
JNU sedition case: Delhi government gives permission to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, others