Hello @DelhiPolice, As requested, Sharing you a video of a guy posting live Facebook video while attacking. A Hope you'll take action against him and others seen attacking. You can see several Police personals standing.

*Strong Language* pic.twitter.com/Q71B9GsiOO — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 29, 2020

One of the rioters involved in mob violence in North East Delhi uploaded a live video (above) while inciting a crowd. In the footage, slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”, “Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko,” and “Badhte chalo” can be heard.

Also seen is a large group of police personnel quite literally turning the other way, while ahead of them lies a pile of big stones. Members of the crowd, including the man recording the area, are seen picking up stones from the pile and running forward.

At many points in the video, believed to be from from Monday, February 24, the police appears to be facing the shouting crowd as well, but remains passive.

