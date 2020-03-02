‘India’s Citizenship Act is discriminatory’: Lord Alton’s speech in UK Parliament’s Upper House
‘People all over India are protesting against a draconian law that is communal and unconstitutional’: Lord Alton of Liverpool
Some members of the House of Lords of the British Parliament have termed India’s Citizenship Amendment Act divisive and expressed concerns about the rights of minorities in the country, the Times of India has reported.
During a debate on India’s citizenship law in February, Conservative Baroness Sugg, speaking on behalf of the British government, said that the protests across India “leave no doubt that this legislation is divisive”.
Lord Alton of Liverpool also spoke critically about the law (video above).