Trump to Hannity on WHO saying coronavirus death rate is 3.4%: "I think the 3.4% number is really a false number. Now this is just my hunch, but based on a lot of conversations ... personally, I'd say the number is way under 1%."



In a telephonic conversation with Fox News, United States President Donald Trump has dismissed the World Health Organisation’s claim that the mortality rate for the COVID-19 is 3.4% – higher than the 2% that was reported earlier. Trump said he has a “hunch that the mortality rate is actually less than 1%” after factoring in unreported cases.

