thanking god I’m alive right now and I wasn’t asleep when this happened & that I know how to drive.@Uber @Uber_Support @Uber_India I am seething with anger right now. how dare they drive if they’re not well rested? how dare they put anyone else’s life at risk?

In a frightening incident, Tejaswini Divya Naik had to drive her Uber cab from Pune to Mumbai after the driver “almost fell asleep twice” while driving. Naik tweeted a video of the driver sleeping while she drove to the destination after taking over the wheel.

The incident took place on February 21, The Indian Express reported.