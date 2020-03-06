Play

In a bizarre statement, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and parliamentarian Ramesh Bidhuri has said that using “namaste” as a greeting prevents contamination from the Covid-19, but using “adaab” does not.

“Greeting people with a namaskaar is India’s heritage,” Bidhuri told ABP News. “Experts have suggested it should be used as a greeting to prevent contact in order to avoid the coronavirus, but not adaab, because it directs the rays of the air into the mouth.”