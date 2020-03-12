Coronavirus: Portable wash basins in Rwanda ensure bus passengers wash hands before boarding
The East African country has no reported cases of COVID-19 infection yet, but is employing preventive measures all the same.
The East African country of Rwanda has employed a creative method for preventing infection after the global outbreak of COVID-19: portable wash basins. While Rwanda has no registered cases of the virus so far, the hand wash stations are a preventive measure.
The capital city, Kigali, has mandated that everyone must wash their hands before boarding public transport like buses. Seen above is the setup at a bus station in Kigali, where multiple hand wash stations surround the bus station for commuters to use.
