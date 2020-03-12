SEEN IN KIGALI: To prevent the risk of #Coronavirus outbreak, passengers at the Kigali Bus Park have to wash their hands before getting onto buses.#Rwanda has recorded NO case of the epidemic but the country has stepped up vigilance. pic.twitter.com/tb7cfUNj7K — The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) March 9, 2020

The East African country of Rwanda has employed a creative method for preventing infection after the global outbreak of COVID-19: portable wash basins. While Rwanda has no registered cases of the virus so far, the hand wash stations are a preventive measure.

The capital city, Kigali, has mandated that everyone must wash their hands before boarding public transport like buses. Seen above is the setup at a bus station in Kigali, where multiple hand wash stations surround the bus station for commuters to use.

Also watch

‘Go Corona’: Union minister Ramdas Athawale leads chant requesting the virus to leave India