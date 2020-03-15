Watch: Actor and musician Riz Ahmed’s new short film ‘The Long Goodbye’ explores racism in the UK
The 12-minute short film is the story of a South Asian family prepping for an upcoming wedding when a racist group breaks into their house.
Actor and musician Riz Ahmed’s short film The Long Goodbye was released alongside a music album that goes by the same name and talks of “breaking up with the country”. The short film also features spoken word poetry focusing on the deep-rooted racism that people of colour face in the United Kingdom.
Here is Ahmed’s performance of the spoken word piece from The Big Narstie Show.