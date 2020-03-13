Play

In an embarrassing incident, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yashodhara Raje Scindia was heard complaining about a “tricky question” during a live interview on television channel India TV. While anchor Sushant Sinha tried his best to cover up for the politician, the gaffe did not go unnoticed by the viewers.

Raje Scindia was commenting on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP after quitting the Congress. When asked how the party workers would react to welcoming someone they had spoken out against in the past, Raje Scindia, unaware that she could be seen live, muttered that the anchor has asked her a “tricky question”.

The anchor attempted to tell viewers that their connection with the BJP leader was lost, but viewers did not miss Raje Scindia consulting a person named Rahul about the question. It is unclear whether Rahul worked for the politician or was an India TV associate present with her, facilitating the interview.