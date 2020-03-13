Watch: Amitabh Bachchan has written and recited a poem about the global COVID-19 outbreak
‘Anyone and everyone say they have a cure. Now whom to listen to...’
Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted an Awadhi poem he wrote about the global COVID-19 outbreak on Friday. Here is a rough translation of Bachchan’s poem:
“Anyone and everyone say they have a cure.
Now whom to listen to, how to say it?
Someone says use fennel oil, another says amla juice.
Then they say stay put at home and don’t move a muscle.
Others say you don’t need to do any of these,
Just do not touch anybody without washing hands.
I say, okay, I will do all that you say.
Let’s see what Coronavirus can do then.”