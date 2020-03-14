My mom sent me this video of Prince Charles doing a wai/namaste instead of shaking hands. Apparently viral in Thailand that their traditional greeting is catching on. (Forgive the puns) pic.twitter.com/zxJni7Pm1c — Drunkle Kev (@drunklekev) March 13, 2020

Prince Charles (above) was one among several world leaders who are staying clear of handshakes as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads globally. Other world leaders too are adopting alternative forms of greeting.

One of these has been the traditional Indian “namaste”. The “wai” bow, a Thai greeting which involves hands joined together and a slight bow, has also been spotted.

US President Donald Trump , while demonstrating the “namaste”, said that he and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar did not shake hands, “We did this. I just got back from India and I didn’t shake any hands there. It was easy.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has also been seen greeting others the same way.

#WATCH US President Donald Trump: We (him&PM of Ireland) didn't shake hands today&we looked at each other&said what are we going to do?Sort of a weird feeling. We did this (joined hands). I just got back from India&I didn't shake any hands there. It was easy. #CoronaVirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/5uTSKTf7bO — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

Président Macron has decided to greet all his counterparts with a namaste, a graceful gesture that he has retained from his India visit in 2018 pic.twitter.com/OksoKjW7V8 — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) March 11, 2020

Also see

Indian namaste or Iranian bum-bump? Coronavirus fears spark memes and wacky videos