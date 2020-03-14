Coronavirus: World leaders are replacing handshakes with ‘namaste’ and bows, to minimise risks
No contact diplomacy is the name of the game.
Prince Charles (above) was one among several world leaders who are staying clear of handshakes as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads globally. Other world leaders too are adopting alternative forms of greeting.
One of these has been the traditional Indian “namaste”. The “wai” bow, a Thai greeting which involves hands joined together and a slight bow, has also been spotted.
US President Donald Trump , while demonstrating the “namaste”, said that he and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar did not shake hands, “We did this. I just got back from India and I didn’t shake any hands there. It was easy.”
French President Emmanuel Macron has also been seen greeting others the same way.
