Brandon Flowers, lead singer of the American rock band The Killers, has joined the list of celebrities promoting washing hands as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

In a video posted on Twitter, Flowers is seen washeing his hands while singing Mr Brightside, a song that was released by his band in 2003.

Other viral videos while washing hands include one by singer Gloria Gaynor and another by a Vietnamese dancer.

In the absence of a cure, experts have recommended washing hands, maintaining high personal hygiene and practising social distancing as the best ways to avoid catching the disease.