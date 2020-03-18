Around the Web ‘Flatten the curve, go home’: Residents of Brooklyn, New York tell passers-by to contain COVID-19 New York could be badly hit, some experts fear. Scroll Staff 8 hours ago Tensions are mounting as our social fabric frays. In Brooklyn, these folks in apartment windows got in a shouting match with those down on the street. “Flatten the curve, go home,” one chants. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/XjYQDewnaT— Nick Brown (@NickPBrown) March 15, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Coronavirus New York Read Comments Print