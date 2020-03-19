Coronavirus: Penguins allowed to roam freely in Chicago aquarium after it was shut for visitors
The sight of a penguin observing Amazonian fish was particularly popular on social media.
As COVID-19 continues to spread, many public spaces across the world have been shut down. The list includes Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, US.
However, one positive outcome of the situation was that the rockhopper penguins in the aquarium were released from captivity and allowed to roam freely, under the guidance of the staff. Videos of the penguins walking around the aquarium and observing other exhibits were circulated widely on social media.
According to National Geographic, the rockhopper penguins are mostly live around the “craggy, windswept shorelines of the islands north of Antarctica, from Chile to New Zealand.” The video of a rockhopper penguin named Wellington observing fish exhibits from the Amazon basin was particularly popular on Twitter.
Here are the other videos of the penguins’ day out.