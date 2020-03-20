Under the instructions of @RachakondaCop , cops carry out awareness campaigns at traffic signals about #coronavirus and the precautions to be taken. 👏 pic.twitter.com/USaF2KM9vI — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) March 19, 2020

Rachakonda Police in Hyderabad, Telangana, has launched an awareness drive on preventive measures to be taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a traffic light, policemen demonstrated the right way to wash one’s hands, for how long, and how to sneeze into one’s elbow to prevent respiratory droplets from spreading.

