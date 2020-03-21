County Kerry in Southwest Ireland saw an unusual wake in remembrance of a member of the local community, Betty Ryan. The community was unable to hold the usual wake at a church owing to restrictions on gathering that are in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. However, they found a way to pay their respects.

The people of the parish lined a two kilometre road leading up to her grave, maintaining a safe distance from one another throughout. Social media users have responded to the video expressing love and respect for the West Kerry community.