Coronavirus: Watch how Indians clapped and beat on utensils to thank frontline workers
Urban neighbourhoods in particular responded with great energy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request.
During his live address to the nation telecast on March 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to Indians to step out in their balconies at 5 PM on Sunday and clap and bang on their utensils for five minutes to thank the medical professionals, essential services providers, and other frontline workers who have continued their services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Not only did many residents of urban India do as Modi had requested, but they also flooded social media with videos. In many cases the participants also ignored the imperative for social distancing and stepped out in groups to dance and celebrate. Here are a few videos from across the country.